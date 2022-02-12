Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $34.12

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $35.38. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.