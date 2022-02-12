Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $34.12

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $35.38. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $678.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.
