Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.