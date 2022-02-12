TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. TuSimple updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

