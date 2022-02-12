Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 35,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,759,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

