Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Twilio worth $90,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,110,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Twilio stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

