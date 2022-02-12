Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TWTR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
