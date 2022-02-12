Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

TWTR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

