Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.