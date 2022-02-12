Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

