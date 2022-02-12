Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.25 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.