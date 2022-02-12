Tyson Foods, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tyson Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

TSN stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock worth $16,668,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.