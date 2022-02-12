U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SLCA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

