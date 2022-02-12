Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

