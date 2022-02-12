Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

