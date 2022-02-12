UMA (UMA) Price Tops $6.31 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $411.93 million and $19.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00014760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00038155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00104352 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,196,572 coins and its circulating supply is 65,313,920 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.