UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMH Properties.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

UMH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. 320,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,947. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

