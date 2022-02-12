UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 242.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

