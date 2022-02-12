UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.13

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 4582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

