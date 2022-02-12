Unitrade Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $156,207.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104280 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

