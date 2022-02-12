Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT opened at $56.58 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.