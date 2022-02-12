Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

ULH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 51,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

