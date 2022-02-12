Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Unrivaled Brands has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.56.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

