Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.26. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

