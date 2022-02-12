Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Upwork updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

