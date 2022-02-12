Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

