Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Upwork has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

