Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.45. Urban One shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 76,406 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Get Urban One alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.