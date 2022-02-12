US Bancorp DE Buys 480 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

