US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $56.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.