US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 58.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91.

