US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ECOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
