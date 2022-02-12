US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

