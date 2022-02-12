US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.