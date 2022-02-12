USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 17.26% of USA Compression Partners worth $277,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 961.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 66,374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

