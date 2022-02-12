USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of USA Compression Partners worth $277,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 139.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.09. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

