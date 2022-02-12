Valmont Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.62 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

