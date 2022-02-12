Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

