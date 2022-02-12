Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

