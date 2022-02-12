Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.19

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,734,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,466,000 after buying an additional 1,477,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,980,000 after acquiring an additional 395,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,944,000 after acquiring an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

