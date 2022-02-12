Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.19

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
