Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Colony Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $184,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,699. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

