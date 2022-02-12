Veritable L.P. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

