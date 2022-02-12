Veritable L.P. Has $577,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,092,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.