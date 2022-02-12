Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,713 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.