Veritable L.P. Sells 1,781 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $15,478,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.