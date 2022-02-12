ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of VIACA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.