Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

