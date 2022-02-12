Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.39. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $87,828 in the last ninety days. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

