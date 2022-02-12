Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

