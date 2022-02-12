Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

