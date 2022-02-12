Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,734 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

