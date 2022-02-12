Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.15. 1,341,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -329.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,892 shares of company stock worth $1,913,734. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.